News Sport Probe expected after alleged racial abuse of French team in Hungary

Probe expected after alleged racial abuse of French team in Hungary

DPA SPORT Published June 20,2021 Subscribe

Hungary could face a UEFA probe after allegations fans racially abused France players in their Euro Group F game on Saturday.



A dpa reporter in the stadium in Budapest said what sounded like monkey chants could be heard when France striker Kylian Mbappe was on the ball.



Karim Benzema, who has Algerian roots, was also verbally abused.



More than 55,000 spectators, mostly Hungarian, were in the Puskas Arena. Budapest is the only host city in the pan-European event to allow a full stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Hungary has been punished in the past by football authorities for fan racism.



The final round of Group F matches are on Wednesday when Hungary travel to play Germany.



Munich City Council is calling for the Allianz Arena to be illuminated in rainbow colours for the match.



On Tuesday, the Hungarian parliament approved a law that restricts the information rights of young people with regards to homosexuality and transsexuality. The law is considered important for right-wing conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban.



Hungary are bottom but still have a chance of progressing to the last 16.







