Defending champions Portugal won't have young stars Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes in the squad against Germany in their second Euro 2020 group stage match later on Saturday.



Both players have muscular problems, the Portuguese football federation said ahead of the match in Munich.



Joao Felix, 21, is considered one of the greatest talents in football. However, the attacking player didn't play in the 3-0 opener against Hungary, and neither did Nuno Mendes.