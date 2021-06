Mats Hummels scores own goal as France beats Germany at Euro 2020

Defender Mats Hummels netted an own goal to hand France a 1-0 victory Tuesday against Germany in a Euro 2020 Group F match.

Playing at Football Arena Munich, France had two goals disallowed for offside that came from Kylian Mbappe in the 67th minute and Karim Benzema in the 84th minute.

Portugal also defeated Hungary 3-0, with the win taking them to the top of Group F above France on goal difference.