Turkish para athletes bag 5 medals in European Championship

Turkish athletes collected a total of five medals, including two golds, one silver, and two bronze, in the 2021 European Para Athletics Championships.

The javelin thrower Muhsin Kaedi broke the European record with 31.69 meters at men's F34 category in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Oğuz Akbulut clinched the gold medal with 49.33 meters as he broke the championship record in the 400-meter T12 category.

Öznur Akbulut won the silver in the 400 meters, while Havva Elmali and Hasan Huseyin Kacar won bronze medals.