Teams in Ligue 1 to be reduced to 18 from 2022/23 season

The number of teams in the French First Football League (Ligue 1) will be reduced to 18 from the 2022/23 season, the Professional Football League (LFP) said on Friday.

According to a statement, four teams will be dropped while two teams will be promoted from Ligue 2. The competition is currently played with 20 teams.

The same procedure will be adopted for Ligue 2, it added.