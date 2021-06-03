Turkish para javelin thrower Khalvandi breaks European record

Turkish para javelin thrower Muhammet Khalvandi has set a new European record in Bydgoszcz, Poland, the Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled said on Wednesday.

He received a gold medal with 45.72 meters at the men's javelin F57 event in World Para Athletics European Championships. The previous European record was held by Marcelin Walico from France with a 38.55.

Another Turkish para-athlete Muhsin Kaedi clinched the bronze medal in men's shot put F34 with 10.86 meters.

The Polish city is hosting the seventh edition of the World Para Athletics European Championships from June 1-5.