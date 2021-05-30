Moto3 rider Dupasquier succumbs to accident injuries

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier,19, has died after succumbing to his injuries from a multi-rider accident during Saturday's qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix.

"Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter. FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence," MotoGP said in a statement on Sunday.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," it added.

Separately, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo from France won the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. He dedicated his victory to Dupasquier and waved the Swiss flag to honor him following the race.