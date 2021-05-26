Lille manager Galtier confirms departure

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has decided to leave the club after lifting the Ligue 1 title, Galtier confirmed on Wednesday.

"The quality of next season's squad or the economic situation of the club is not related to my departure. It is a personal decision. After four seasons, I feel that it is the moment," Galtier told ligue1.com.

"I have not signed with anyone and have not agreed to anything with anyone. My firm belief is that my time with LOSC has come to an end," he added, referring to the club's formal name, Lille Olympique Sporting Club.

Under the leadership of Galtier, who has coached the club since 2017, Lille won the French top-tier football league for the first time since 2011 to end Paris Saint-Germain's run of three straight titles.