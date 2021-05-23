Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Italy's rock band Maneskin won the 65th Eurovision song contest held here on Saturday in Rotterdam.

Representatives from 26 countries competed in the final at Ahoy Arena, with 3,500 spectators required to give proof of a negative coronavirus test before gaining admission.

Maneskin won the contest with "Zitti E Buoni," after securing 524 points.

"Voila" by Barbara Pravi from France was second with 499 points, and "Tout l'Univers" by Switzerland representative Gjon's Tears was third with 432 points.

Representing Azerbaijan with "Mata Hari," Efendi finished 20th with 65 points.

The UK's entry, "Embers," sung by James Newman, finished last, failing to win a single point.

The competition was watched live in 45 countries.

The contest was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.







