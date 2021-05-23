Bucks, Nets, Mavs, Blazers win; playoff fever in NBA starts with 4 games

The 2021 Playoffs started in the NBA as eight teams took the floor on Saturday night.

In the first match of the evening, the third-seeded in Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, defeated the sixth-seeded Miami Heat 109-107 in the overtime period.

The Heat's superstar Jimmy Butler managed to extend the game to OT with a layup in the last second, but Khris Middleton had his own game-winner to finish the game in the extra time.

The second-seeded Brooklyn Nets -- playing all three of its superstars -- managed to topple seventh-seeded Boston Celtics 104-93, behind Durant's 32 points.

Nets' big three combined for 82 points, meanwhile Celtics' young star Jayson Tatum's 22 points were not enough.

In the Western Conference, fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks surprised fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers as they got 113-103 win to lead the series 1-0.

For the Mavs, Luka Doncic performed a 30-point triple-double, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in with 21 points.

The sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers won against the third-seeded Denver Nuggets, behind Damian Lillard's 34 points and 13 assists.

* Results:



EASTERN CONFERENCE

(3) Milwaukee Bucks - (6) Miami Heat: 109-107 (OT) (Heat lead series 1-0)

(2) Brooklyn Nets - (7) Boston Celtics: 104-93 (Nets lead series 1-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(4) Los Angeles Clippers - (5) Dallas Mavericks: 103-113 (Mavs lead series 1-0)

(3) Denver Nuggets - (6) Portland Trail Blazers: 109-123 (Blazers lead series 1-0)



