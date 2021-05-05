Curry enters NBA history books as Warriors superstar breaks record

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined Ray Allen as the only players in NBA history to make 2,800 career three-pointers.

Curry - an elite three-point shooter and widely considered the best of all-time - followed in the footsteps of two-time NBA champion Allen (2,973) during Tuesday's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

A three-time champion and two-time league MVP, Curry also broke a record by reaching 300 threes in 58 games this season.

Curry became the fastest player to hit 300 three-pointers in an NBA season.

Entering the Pelicans showdown, the 33-year-old had been shooting 42.7 per cent from beyond the arc.

He has been leading the league for three-pointers made per game (5.2) and three-pointers attempted per game (12.3), while no player has made more three-pointers than Curry this season.

Prior to the Pelicans meeting, Curry has also been averaging a career-high 31.4 points, career-best 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Warriors.









