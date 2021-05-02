Inter win Italian Serie A title

Inter Milan were crowned champions of Italian Serie A after second-place Atalanta's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo on Sunday.

Nerazzurri reached the summit of the top-tier football league for the first time in 11 years to end Juventus' nine years of dominance.

Collecting 82 points, Inter are 13 points clear at the top of the table with four games remaining.

Juventus congratulated Inter for winning the league title.

"Well done to @Inter_en on winning the 2020/21 Serie A title," Juventus said on Twitter.





