UEFA boos renews expulsion threats against Super League clubs

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has reiterated his threat to kick the remaining Super League clubs out of its continental events in the future.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus are the four clubs from an original 12 who have not said that they want to get out of the planned breakaway event in the wake of a major public backlash.

Ceferin told German news magazine Der Spiegel in a report published Friday that "those who are involved in a Super League company in the future won't be able to compete in UEFA events.

"Our events will be fantastic even without the four teams," he said.

The Super League aimed to compete directly against UEFA's showcase Champions League but the project appears all but dead after the six English clubs, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan aim to get out.

But Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who also heads the Super League company, has said several times that the case is not closed because clubs can not leave.

Ceferin however said "they tried once and failed", and believes that future talks about income distribution will be easier.

"We could say now: You want to be egotistic? They try your Super league one more time," Ceferin said.