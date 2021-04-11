Sixers beat Thunder, Furkan Korkmaz scores 20

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-93 Saturday night to earn their 36th win of the regular season.

Sixers' Turkish shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz was his team's and the game's second-highest scorer with 20 points on 4/10 three-point shooting.

2020/2021 regular season's MVP candidate Joel Embiid scored a game-high 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out four assists in the easy win.

For the Thunder, four players scored in double-digits, led by Darius Bazley, who scored 17 points.

Sixers and the Nets have the same win/loss record (36-17) to lead the Eastern Conference.

RAPTORS BEAT CAVS IN TURKISH HERITAGE NIGHT

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-115 on Saturday night, behind Gary Trent Jr.'s career-high 44 points.

The Cavaliers organized its annual Turkish Heritage Night, where it displayed videos from Turkey and the Turkish language on the jumbotron.

The Turkish Heritage Night is organized with the Cavaliers franchise's partner Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), a non-profit organization that aims to promote the Turkish language and culture around the world.

For the game, the Raptors scored 87 first-half points, which is 20 shy of the NBA record, to boost their lead to 33 and they never looked back.

Turkish forward Cedi Osman scored 4 points and grabbed three rebounds in 7 minutes of gameplay in the loss.





