Galatasaray's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao has suffered a facial injury, the Turkish football club said on Sunday.

In a statement, Galatasaray said Falcao collided with Turkish winger Kerem Akturkoglu during Sunday's training, and sustained a facial bones fracture.

The 35-year-old is planned to undergo a closed reduction with anesthesia, it added.

Akturkoglu, 22, also had medical checks and is doing fine. He, however, will continue to be monitored as a precaution.