HAWKS BEAT BULLS, STEM LAVINES 50-POINT OUTBURST

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Chicago Bulls 120-108 on Friday night despite a 50-point scoring outburst from Zach LaVine.

The Bulls' All-Star player Zach LaVine scored 39 points in the first half -- the third-most points in a game's first half in the last 25 seasons -- but only scored 11 more in the final two quarters.

The Bulls were up 66-53 in the first half, but the second half was all Atlanta as the Hawks won the second half 67-42.

Trae Young scored 42 points, grabbed 8 points, and dished out nine assists in the win. Meanwhile, Hawks' big man Clint Capela scored 22 points and grabbed ten rebounds.

TATUM SCORED CAREER-HIGH 53, CELTICS BEAT WOLVES IN OT

Boston Celtics' young star Jayson Tatum scored 53 points as his team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 in overtime.

The home team, the Celtics, got the job done against the Wolves in the extra period after the regular time ended 124-124.

With his 53 points, Tatum becomes the youngest player to eclipse a 50-point barrage in franchise history.

Marcus Smart scored 24 points, Jaylen Brown added 26.

For the Wolves, Towns' 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists were not enough.

RESULTS

Orlando Magic-Indiana Pacers: 106-111

New York Knicks-Memphis Grizzlies: 133-129 (OT)

Boston Celtics-Minnesota Timberwolves: 145-136 (OT)

Atlanta Hawks-Chicago Bulls: 120-108

New Orleans Pelicans-Philadelphia 76ers: 101-94

Milwaukee Bucks -Charlotte Hornets: 119-127

Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs: 121-119

Golden State Warriors-Washington Wizards: 107-110

Los Angeles Clippers-Houston Rockets: 126-109