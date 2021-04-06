DANGELO RUSSELL RETURNS AS WOLVES BEAT SLUMPING KINGS

D'Angelo Russell finished with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists in his return to Minnesota's lineup, helping the Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 116-106 on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Russell came off the bench and played 24 minutes in his first game back after missing 26 contests due to left knee surgery he underwent in February. Russell scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota pull away.

The game, which was tied 14 times and included eight lead changes, was even at 55 at the half and at 82 after three quarters.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with game highs of 31 points and nine assists, but he couldn't prevent his team from taking its fourth consecutive defeat.

Russell sparked the Timberwolves' 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers. Russell also helped on the defensive end, blocking a shot, winning a jump ball and hitting three free throws down the stretch.

Minnesota snapped a brief two-game skid and picked up only its third win in its past 10 games.

After the Kings pulled within four points with 2:30 left, Karl-Anthony Towns put the finishing touches on the victory with five consecutive Minnesota points, including a 3-pointer with 1:44 to go.

Towns finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists while teammate Anthony Edwards totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Juancho Hernangomez had 17 points and nine rebounds and Naz Reid added 10 points as the Timberwolves' bench outscored Sacramento's reserves 60-16.

Harrison Barnes finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Sacramento while Buddy Hield had 18 points and seven rebounds. Richaun Holmes added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Timberwolves prevailed despite learning Monday that guard Malik Beasley will miss four to six weeks with a Grade 3 left hamstring injury. Jaylen Nowell was also out due to a right tibia contusion.











