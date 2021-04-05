La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid stunned by Sevilla

Spanish top-tier football division La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a 1-0 loss against Sevilla late on Sunday to encourage second-place Real Madrid in the title race.

Sevilla's Argentine left back Marcos Acuna scored the winning goal with a firm header in minute 70 in Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Despite the week-29 loss, Atletico Madrid are still leading the league with 66 points. But, they were unable to extend the difference in the standings before Saturday's El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Last weekend, Real Madrid won against Eibar 2-0 to close the gap to three points. The Whites have 63 points, pursuing city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Sevilla secured fourth place with 58 points.

The other title contenders Barcelona have racked up 62 points to come third in the league.

On Monday, Barcelona will host 16th-place Valladolid at the Camp Nou Stadium.