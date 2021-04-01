Germany suffer shock loss in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Germany's national football team suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat to North Macedonia on Wednesday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match.

North Macedonia took the lead in the Group J match in Duisburg, Germany as 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev was the scorer for the visitors in the first half's injury time.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored the equalizer with a penalty kick in the 63rd minute at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena.

Near the end of the match, Lazio midfielder Eljif Elmas made the result 2-1 for North Macedonia, scoring the winning goal in the penalty box.

Following the sensational victory, second-place North Macedonia boosted their points to six in Group J.

Armenia are having a flawless run in the European qualifiers, topping the group with nine points and winning all three of their matches so far.

Germany have racked up six points to occupy third place in Group J.

Romania and Iceland have three points each.

Liechtenstein are at the bottom of the group with no points after losing all three of their matches.

Wednesday's results:

GROUP B:

Greece - Georgia: 1-1

Spain - Kosovo: 3-1

GROUP C:

Lithuania - Italy: 0-2

Northern Ireland - Bulgaria: 0-0

GROUP D:

Bosnia and Herzegovina - France: 0-1

Ukraine - Kazakhstan: 1-1

GROUP F:

Austria - Denmark: 0-4

Moldova - Israel: 1-4

Scotland - Faroe Islands: 4-0

GROUP I:

Andorra - Hungary: 1-4

England - Poland: 2-1

San Marino - Albania: 0-2

GROUP J:

Armenia - Romania: 3-2

Germany - North Macedonia: 1-2

Liechtenstein - Iceland: 1-4