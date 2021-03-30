45 dead in stampede to view body of Tanzania’s Magufuli

At least 45 people died in a stampede that took place earlier this month in Tanzania's capital Dar es Salam when citizens were paying their last respects to the country's late President John Pombe Magufuli, local media reported on Tuesday.

"They [citizens] went to the stadium in order to express their love for their departed leader but because the number of people was huge, some became impatient […] using unofficial entry points and that was how the problem occurred, " local daily The Citizen quoted police officer Lazaro Mambosasa as saying.

Mambosasa said that 37 mourners who were injured in the March 21 stampede have all been discharged from hospital after treatment.

Tanzania's late President Magufuli, who died on March 17 at the age of 61, was laid to rest in his hometown Chato on March 26.

Magufuli received a state funeral, which was attended by religious leaders of different faiths, military and government officials, among other guests.

The late president was accorded a 21-gun salute whilst military jets flew over the funeral ceremony held in the northwestern town of Chato.