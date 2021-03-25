Turkish president greets Turkey’s national football team

Turkey's president congratulated the Turkish national football team early Thursday after they defeated the Netherlands 4-2 last night at Atatürk Olympic Stadium to start their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with the players and the team's coach, Senol Güneş, via the mobile phone of Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, who met with the players in the locker room after the game.

Erdoğan, who mentioned he was able to catch up to watch the last 15 minutes of the match due to congressional work, said he was very happy with the victorious result.

"In such a period, our national team beat a team like the Netherlands with a score of 4-2, which really gave our nation a special pride," said Erdoğan.

He especially congratulated team captain Burak Yılmaz and coach Güneş.