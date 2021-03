Inter Milan's Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that the COVID-19 test that Samir Handanovic underwent this morning has come back positive," the Italian football club said in a statement.

It added that the 36-year-old is in quarantine at home.

Handanovic, who joined Inter in 2012, has made 379 appearances for the "Nerazzurri" (Black and Blues).