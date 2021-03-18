HARDENS 11TH TRIPLE-DOUBLE HELPS NETS BEAT PACERS

The Brooklyn Nets' All-Star guard James Harden posted his 11th triple-double of the season in a 124-115 victory against the Indiana Pacers late on Wednesday.
Harden led the Nets with 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.
Joe Harris scored 19 points, while Jeff Green and Tyler Johnson each added 15 points for the Nets.
All-Star duo Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed the game due to their injuries.
For the losing side, Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points as Sabonis recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
After winning six games in a row, the Nets improved to a 28-13 win/loss record in the NBA's Eastern Conference.
Detroit Pistons - Toronto Raptors: 116-112
Indiana Pacers - Brooklyn Nets: 115-124
Philadelphia 76ers - Milwaukee Bucks: 105-109
Washington Wizards - Sacramento Kings: 119-121
Cleveland Cavaliers - Boston Celtics:117-110
Chicago Bulls - Sacramento Kings: 99-106
Houston Rockets - Golden State Warriors: 94-108
Memphis Grizzlies - Miami Heat: 89-85
Denver Nuggets - Charlotte Hornets: 129-104
Dallas Mavericks - Los Angeles Clippers: 105-89