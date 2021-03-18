HARDENS 11TH TRIPLE-DOUBLE HELPS NETS BEAT PACERS

The Brooklyn Nets' All-Star guard James Harden posted his 11th triple-double of the season in a 124-115 victory against the Indiana Pacers late on Wednesday.

Harden led the Nets with 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

Joe Harris scored 19 points, while Jeff Green and Tyler Johnson each added 15 points for the Nets.

All-Star duo Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed the game due to their injuries.

For the losing side, Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points as Sabonis recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

After winning six games in a row, the Nets improved to a 28-13 win/loss record in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Results:

Detroit Pistons - Toronto Raptors: 116-112

Indiana Pacers - Brooklyn Nets: 115-124

Philadelphia 76ers - Milwaukee Bucks: 105-109

Washington Wizards - Sacramento Kings: 119-121

Cleveland Cavaliers - Boston Celtics:117-110

Chicago Bulls - Sacramento Kings: 99-106

Houston Rockets - Golden State Warriors: 94-108

Memphis Grizzlies - Miami Heat: 89-85

Denver Nuggets - Charlotte Hornets: 129-104

Dallas Mavericks - Los Angeles Clippers: 105-89