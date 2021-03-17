LA Lakers claim 137-121 victory over Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers clinched a 137-121 win over Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in an NBA game.

LeBron James performed a triple-double with 25 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds at Staples Center.

Montrezl Harrell produced 25 points and six assists, while Talen Horton-Tucker came off the bench to add 16 points and six rebounds.

For the losing side, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards played with 29 points each.

Spanish guard Ricky Rubio made a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Third-place LA Lakers improved to 27-13 win/loss record as Timberwolves are bottom of the table with a 9/31 win/loss in the Western Conference.

HEATS BEAT CAVALIERS

Miami Heat defeated Cleveland Cavaliers with a 113-98 score at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Heats' Jimmy Butler made a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

For the Cavaliers, Collin Sexton was the highest scorer of the team with 21 points.

With this win, fourth-place Miami improved to 22-18 win/loss in the Eastern standings.

RESULTS

Boston Celtics - Utah Jazz: 109-117

Chicago Bulls - Oklahoma City Thunder: 123-102

Houston Rockets - Atlanta Hawks: 107-119

Miami Heat - Cleveland Cavaliers: 113-98

Philadelphia 76ers - New York Knicks: 99-96

Portland Trail Blazers - New Orleans Pelicans: 125-124

Los Angeles Lakers - Timberwolves: 137-121