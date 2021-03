Belgian star Eden Hazard's latest injury once again dismayed Real Madrid fans.

The Spanish club said in a statement on Monday that 30-year-old left winger Hazard has been diagnosed with "a muscle injury in the right psoas."

His return to the game is unknown.

A Real Madrid player since 2019, Hazard sustained a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left leg in February.

In 2020, he had separate muscle injuries and also tested positive for the coronavirus last November.