MAN UTD END MAN CITYS 21-MATCH WINNING STREAK

Manchester United snapped Manchester City's 21-match winning streak after winning the Premier League derby 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Goals from Bruno Fernandes (penalty) and Luke Shaw at Etihad Stadium Sunday helped their team return to second place with 54 points.
Manchester City still have an 11-point lead over the city rivals despite their historical 21-match winning run in all competitions ended.
Liverpool's Anfield nightmare continues after they suffered their sixth consecutive loss at home.
Struggling Fulham beat Liverpool 1-0 with Mario Lemina's first-half goal as they increased their points to 26.
Liverpool are currently in the eighth spot with 43 points.