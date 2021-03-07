MAN UTD END MAN CITYS 21-MATCH WINNING STREAK

Manchester United snapped Manchester City's 21-match winning streak after winning the Premier League derby 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes (penalty) and Luke Shaw at Etihad Stadium Sunday helped their team return to second place with 54 points.

Manchester City still have an 11-point lead over the city rivals despite their historical 21-match winning run in all competitions ended.

Liverpool suffer 6th straight defeat at home

Liverpool's Anfield nightmare continues after they suffered their sixth consecutive loss at home.

Struggling Fulham beat Liverpool 1-0 with Mario Lemina's first-half goal as they increased their points to 26.

Liverpool are currently in the eighth spot with 43 points.



