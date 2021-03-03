NBA All-Star weekend contestants announced

The 2021 NBA All-Star weekend contestants have been announced late Tuesday.

Luka Doncic, Robert Covington, Chris Paul, Julius Randle, Nikola Vucevic, and Domantas Sabonis will fight to win the 2021 NBA Skills Challenge contest.

Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Zach LaVine, and Donovan Mitchel were named contestants for the three-point competition.

Anfernee Simon, Cassius Stanley, and Obi Toppin will feature in the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

The three-point competition, slam dunk contest, and skills challenge competition will be held on March 7 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.