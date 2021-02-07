DONCICS CAREER-HIGH LEADS MAVERICKS OVER WARRIORS

Slovenian star Luka Doncic produced a career-high to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 134-132 victory on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic scored 42 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, while Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis performed double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds.

For the losing side, Stephen Curry finished with 57 points, but his outstanding performance was not enough to avoid a loss to Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

The 14th-place Mavericks improved to 10-14 win-loss in the Western Conference table.

KINGS BEAT NUGGETS WITH 119-114

Sacramento Kings defeated Denver Nuggets 119-114 in Sunday's Western Conference game.

Kings' Richaun Holmes made a double-double with 21 points and ten rebounds, while Harrison Barnes scored 28 points at Golden 1 Center.

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 50 points with 12 assists, but Jokic's performance was not enough for the win.

The 11st-place Kings improved to 11-11 win/loss.

Results:

New York Knicks - Portland Trail Blazers: 110-99

Sacramento Kings - Denver Nuggets: 119-114

Orlando Magic - Chicago Bulls: 92-118

Houston Rockets - San Antonio Spurs: 106-111

Cleveland Cavaliers - Milwaukee Bucks: 99-124

Atlanta Hawks - Toronto Raptors: 132-121

Philadelphia 76ers - Brooklyn Nets: 124-108

Oklahoma City Thunder - Minnesota Timberwolves: 120-118

Dallas Mavericks - Golden State Warriors: 134-132

New Orleans Pelicans - Memphis Grizzlies: 118-109

Los Angeles Lakers - Detroit Pistons: 135-129