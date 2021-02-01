FENERBAHÇES VESELY NAMED JANUARYS MVP IN EUROLEAGUE

Turkish basketball side Fenerbahçe's Jan Vesely was named Monday EuroLeague's Most Valuable Player of January, EuroLeague confirmed Monday.

"Fenerbahçe's rise through the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague standings last month had Vesely's fingerprints all over it," EuroLeague said in a statement.

"The former champion posted the highest performance index rating in the league over six games in January to lead Fenerbahçe to a 6-0 record and a tie for eighth place", it added.

Vesely clinched the monthly award three times in his 10-season EuroLeague career.

Czech center's three MVP -- Most Valuable Player -- of the Month awards are tied with Nando De Colo, Juan Carlos Navarro, Vassilis Spanoulis, and Ante Tomic for the second-most in EuroLeague history.

The 30-year-old player averaged 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists in EuroLeague for the 2020-21 season.





