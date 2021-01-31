FENERBAHÇES DIMITRIS PELKAS FACES HAMSTRING INJURY

Fenerbahçe's Dimitris Pelkas has suffered a hamstring injury, and could be out for two weeks at least, Anadolu Agency has learnt.

The 27-year-old was injured in the match with Çaykur Rizespor Saturday evening, and has a grade 2 hamstring tear, the club said in a statement on Sunday. Treatment, however, has already begun.

A club official told Anadolu Agency that Pelkas will be ineligible for the next 14 days.

Hence, the team regular will miss the derby against Galatasaray on Feb. 6 at the Ulker Stadium, the team's home ground.

The attacking midfielder scored 4 goals and 6 assists in 16 Turkish Super Lig appearances for the Istanbul club this season.





