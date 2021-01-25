Man Utd beat Liverpool 3-2 in thrilling FA Cup clash

Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in a thrilling FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah scored opener for the Reds before Mason Greenwood scored the equalizer as the first half ended 1-1.

Marcus Rashford gave a 2-1 lead to the home side but Mohamed Salah scored his second goal to equalize again.

Bruno Fernandes was a game changer after he came off the bench to score a free kick, making score 3-2.

Manchester United will face West Ham United in the fifth round.