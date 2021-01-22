Lille player Yusuf Yazıcı named player of month for December in Ligue 1

Lille's Turkish player Yusuf Yazıcı won the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) Player of the Month award, the French club confirmed Thursday.

"@Yazıcıyusuf97 takes the @UNFP Trophy as @Ligue1_ENG 's Player of the Month for December," Lille said on Twitter.

Yazıcı was one of the three nominees alongside Olympique Lyon players Tino Kadewere and Karl Toko Ekambi.

Having joined Lille in 2019, Yazıcı produced two goals and one assist in December.