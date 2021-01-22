Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Super League leaders Beşiktaş after 1-1 draw with Sivasspor

Fenerbahçe fell two points behind leaders Beşiktaş in the Turkish Super League after a 1-1 draw Thursday against Demir Grup Sivasspor.

Sivasspor's Mustapha Yatabare scored the opener in minute 18 at Yeni 4 Eylül Stadium.

Fenerbahçe leveled on a penalty shot by Enner Valencia in minute 45.

The teams failed to score in the second half.

Fenerbahçe remained in second place with 39 points, while Sivasspor are in the 12th spot with 24 points in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

Beşiktaş are at top of the Super Lig with 41 points.

GAMEWEEK 20 RESULTS:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Medipol Başakşehir: 2-0

Göztepe - Genclerbirliği: 4-0

Trabzonspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 3-1

Çaykur Rizespor - Gaziantep FK: 3-0

Atakaş Hatayspor - Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-2

Galatasaray - Yukatel Denizlispor: 6-1

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-1

Fatih Karagümrük - Beşiktaş: 1-4

MKE Ankaragücü - Kasımpaşa: 1-0

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Fenerbahçe: 1-1