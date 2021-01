Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep FK on Wednesday confirmed Ricardo Sa Pinto as their new manager.

The 48-year-old Portuguese has signed a 2.5-year deal with the option to extend it by a year, the club said in a statement.

Pinto has previously managed Belgian team Standard Liege, Brazil's Vasco da Gama, and Sporting CP in Portugal.

Gaziantep FK are currently third in the Super Lig with 34 points.