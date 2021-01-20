GALATASARAYS ELABDELLAOUI DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL

Galatasaray defender Omar Elabdellaoui was discharged from hospital, the Turkish side announced on Wednesday.

Elabdellaoui's treatment will continue at home, Galatasaray added.

He was injured in his face and eyes during the New Year's Eve party at home when a firework in his hand burst and hurt him.

Elabdellaoui joined Galatasaray in 2020 from the Greek club Olympiacos.

The 29-year-old played 13 games for the Lions this season.





