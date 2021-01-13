Moussa Dembele joins Atletico Madrid on loan

Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid announced the signing of French player Moussa Dembele on loan from Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

"Atletico de Madrid have reached an agreement with Olympique Lyonnais over the loan of Moussa Dembele until the end of the season. The Frenchman (Pontoise, 12 July 1996) passed his medical at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra and is now a Red & White player," the club said in a statement.

The 24-year-old forward scored 45 goals in 108 appearances for Lyon since 2018.

He had played for Fulham and Celtic before joining Lyon.





