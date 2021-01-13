Los Angeles Lakers blow past Houston Rockets for 3rd straight win

The Los Angeles Lakers trounced the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night for their third victory on the trot.

LeBron James led from the front with 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as the Lakers won 100-117 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma pitched in with a double-double each.

Davis ended the game with 19 points and 10 rebounds, along with Kuzma's 11 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Rockets, Christian Wood had 18 points and eight rebounds, while James Harden finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

DeMarcus Cousins came off the bench for a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

With nine wins and three losses, the Lakers remain top of the Western Conference standings.

RESULTS:

Philadelphia 76ers - Miami Heat: 137-134 (Overtime)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Utah Jazz: 87-117

Brooklyn Nets - Denver Nuggets: 122-116

Houston Rockets - Los Angeles Lakers: 100-117

Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs: 102-112

Golden State Warriors - Indiana Pacers: 95-104