Doncic leads Mavericks to victory against Heat

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat 93-83 thanks to Luka Doncic's season high form late Friday.

Doncic led the Mavericks victory by posting a double-double with 27 points and 15 rebounds.

He recorded his first double-double of the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. produced 18 points while Dorian Finney-Smith racked up 12 points for the Mavericks.

For the losing side, Bam Adebayo played with 19 points and Avery Bradley came off the bench to score 15 points.

Both teams had 2-3 win/loss this season.

SUNS TOP OF WESTERN CONFERENCE WITH 5-1 WIN/LOSS RECORD

The Phoenix Suns improved to 5-1 after defeating the Denver Nuggets 106-103.

Deandre Ayton posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Devin Booker scored 22 points, and Paul added 21 points for the Suns.

Nikola Jokic produced 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as Jamal Murray was impressive with 31 points for the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets dropped to 1-4 with this loss, the Phoenix Suns have a 5-1 record at the top of the Western Conference.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte Hornets - Memphis Grizzlies: 93-108

Dallas Mavericks - Miami Heat: 93-83

Detroit Pistons - Boston Celtics: 96-93

Brooklyn Nets - Atlanta Hawks: 96-114

San Antonio Spurs - Los Angeles Lakers: 103-109

Minnesota Timberwolves - Washington Wizards: 109-130

Milwaukee Bucks - Chicago Bulls: 126-96

Denver Nuggets - Phoenix Suns: 103-106

Utah Jazz - Los Angeles Clippers: 106-100

Golden State Warriors - Portland Trail Blazers: 98-123





