Turkish football club reports dozens of COVID-19 cases

A lower division football club in Turkey, Adanaspor said that dozens in the team have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Adanaspor said on Twitter that the club players and personnel underwent COVID-19 PCR tests on Saturday.

Thirty people including 21 players tested positive for the virus.

Adanaspor from Turkey's south is currently playing in the second-tier 1st league.

The team is expected to face Boluspor in Monday's league match at home but the fixture is likely to be postponed.