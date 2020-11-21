SPORT

Turkish basketball chief contracts coronavirus

The president of the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) confirmed on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter post, Hidayet Türkoğlu, 41, said he is now in quarantine and receiving medical treatment.

"I recommend that you strictly follow the mask, [social] distancing, and hygiene guidelines," he said.

Türkoğlu, a former player for Turkey's national basketball team, has been president of the TBF since 2015.



