Fenerbahçe hammer Gençlerbirliği in Turkish Super League

Fenerbahçe thrashed Gençlerbirliği 5-1 in the Turkish Super League on Saturday.

Mert Hakan Yandaş opened the scoring for Fenerbahçe before Diego Angelo equalized for the home team.

Diego Perotti converted a penalty into a goal to give Fenerbahçe a 2-1 lead going into the break at Ankara's Eryaman Stadium.

The second half was a one-sided affair as goals from Perotti, Jose Sosa, and Ozan Tufan took the visitors to a comfortable victory.

The win sees Fenerbahçe leading the table with 20 points, while Gençlerbirliği find themselves in the relegation zone with 5 points.

In other Super League matches, Gaziantep FK defeated Yukatel Denizlispor 1-0 in an away game, while Fatih Karagümrük drew 1-1 against Sivasspor at home.