Trabzonspor appoint Abdullah Avcı as new manager

Trabzonspor appointed Abdullah Avcı as their new manager to replace England's Eddie Newton who parted ways with the Turkish Super Lig club on Oct. 31 over team's poor form this season.

Trabzonspor signed a 2.5-year contract with the Turkish manager who will earn 20 million Turkish liras ($2.4 million) during this term, the club announced on the Borsa Istanbul's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) Tuesday.

Avci, 57, has previously worked for the Turkish national team and Istanbul clubs Başakşehir and Beşiktaş during his coaching career.

Previous season's runners up Trabzonspor failed to meet expectations so far as they are now in 17th place with 6 points in 8 matches.











