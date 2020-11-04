Nearly %70 American Muslims vote for Democratic candidate Biden

The vast majority of American Muslims, 69%, voted Tuesday for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race, according to an exit poll by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The country's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization reported that this year saw a high Muslim voter turnout with 84% participation.

Only 17% of the 844 registered voters who took part in the poll said that they voted for President Donald Trump. However, compared to the 2016 election, Trump increased his Muslim support by 4%.

"CAIR would like to thank the more than one million American Muslim voters who turned out in record-breaking numbers this election cycle," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

"The Muslim community's significant ability to impact the results of numerous races across this country-including the presidential election-was recognized nationally by candidates and the media," Awad added.

Millions of Americans headed to the polls Tuesday to elect their 46th president and congressional representatives in the House and Senate.












