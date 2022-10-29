Verstappen takes pole for F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

Champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull clinched pole position for the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix, where he can secure sole possession of the most wins in one F1 season record.



Verstappen clocked 1 minute 17.775 seconds around the 4.304-kilometre Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a lap George Russell of Mercedes was not able to beat after losing a huge chunk of time in the final sector.



Russell was 0.304 second behind Verstappen, followed by team-mate Lewis Hamilton, 0.309 second off the pace.



Verstappen and Red Bull have already wrapped up the world titles with three races left, but the Dutchman is aiming to win his 14th race of the year and become the driver with most victories in one season ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher.



