Palestinian children look on at the site of a deadly collapse of a sandbank at a tent camp for displaced people in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, November 9, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

More than 22,000 Palestinian children have been killed and over 45,000 injured in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its genocidal war in October 2023, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry called for urgent international action to protect Palestinian children and hold those responsible for violations against them accountable.

The statement came ahead of World Children's Day, observed annually on Nov. 20.

"Protecting Palestinian children is an international legal obligation that cannot be postponed, and stopping Israeli crimes against them and holding their perpetrators accountable is a collective international responsibility," the ministry said.

"More than 11,000 injured children have suffered serious wounds resulting in disabilities, deformities and long-term health effects," it said.

The ministry added that more than 71,000 children have been orphaned after losing one or both parents, while around 800,000 remain displaced, many without safe shelter, stability or basic necessities.

"The significance of the figures goes beyond the scale of human losses and affects the ability of Palestinian society to endure and the future of coming generations," it added.

In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Israeli military operations and settler attacks have killed more than 263 children and injured over 2,186 others in the past three years, while more than 350 children have been detained, the ministry said.

Dozens of children remain held in Israeli prisons under administrative detention orders without charge or trial, it added.

"Killings, injuries, arbitrary detention and forced displacement of children have intensified, alongside attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers," the ministry said.

CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL ACTION



The Palestinian Foreign Ministry stressed that Palestinian children are entitled to international protections and that their rights to life, liberty, security, dignity, education, health and protection from all forms of violence are guaranteed under international law.

"Continued Israeli violations against children in the occupied Palestinian territory represent a test of the international community's commitment to its legal and humanitarian obligations," it said.

The ministry urged the international community, the UN and its agencies, humanitarian organizations and the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to take immediate, concrete measures to end the Israeli occupation, halt violations and settler attacks, and provide effective international protection for children.

Since October 2023, Israel, with US support, has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and injuring over 175,000, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army and settlers have intensified attacks on Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, through raids, arrests, home demolitions, displacement of Palestinian communities and settlement expansion.