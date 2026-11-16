Iran’s navy says oil tanker struck mine and caught fire east of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's navy said late Sunday that an oil tanker struck a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire.

The incident occurred hours earlier, it said, describing the vessel as violating maritime restrictions.

It cautioned that vessels attempting to navigate the strategic waterway or adjacent restricted areas without coordinating with Iran's armed forces risked striking mines and catching fire.

Earlier Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two oil tankers struck mines and caught fire while attempting to use an unauthorized route through the southern part of the strait.

It said one of them, a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, sank in the southern Gulf. It did not identify the vessels or provide details about their crews.

Iran announced on July 12 that it had closed the strait again after the US resumed strikes on Iran. Tehran has warned that it would target vessels that use routes other than those it designates or attempt to transit without its permission.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Disruptions to shipping through the waterway have heightened concerns over global energy supplies.



