YEMENS GIANTS BRIGADES SAY 5 HOUTHI MILITARY VEHICLES DESTROYED NEAR BAB AL-MANDAB STRAIT

Yemen's government-affiliated Giants Brigades said Sunday that they destroyed five Houthi military vehicles on the Kahbub front overlooking the Bab al-Mandab Strait, killing all those inside.

"The Giants Brigades destroyed five Houthi military vehicles, killing everyone aboard them," the brigade's media center said in a Facebook statement, without giving a death toll.

It said one vehicle belonged to an unidentified commander and another was carrying a 23mm weapon.

The media center released video purportedly showing the vehicles engulfed in flames.

The Houthis did not immediately comment.

The Kahbub Mountains in Lahj governorate near the Bab al-Mandab Strait are strategically important because they overlook a major international shipping route connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The reported strike comes amid renewed fighting across several Yemeni fronts since July, with clashes intensifying in September. The escalation is considered the most extensive since a relative calm followed an April 2022 truce.

Yemen's war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other areas, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.



