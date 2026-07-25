Houthis warn Saudi Arabia of retaliation after strikes on Yemen

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement vowed to retaliate against Saudi Arabia on Saturday amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.



Attacks on civilian targets would "not go unpunished," the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported, citing Houthi sources.



Late on Friday, the Saudi-led military coalition said it had carried out strikes in Yemen in response to an attack on a Saudi-flagged ship.



Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the strikes targeted "legitimate military objectives" belonging to the Houthi militia in the Yemeni province of Hodeidah linked to threats against shipping in the Red Sea.



Media outlets aligned with the Houthis reported airstrikes in the port city of Hodeidah. Reports indicated that the state-owned telecommunications company in Hodeidah and Kamaran Island had been hit.



Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported Houthi counterattacks in Saudi Arabia followed, including explosions in the port city of Yanbu. The coastal city of Jazan was also reportedly attacked with rockets.



The claims could not initially be independently verified.

