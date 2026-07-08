Iran’s parliament speaker accuses US of major ceasefire violations after renewed strikes

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf accused the United States of committing major violations of the ceasefire deal between the two countries known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding following renewed US strikes against Iran.

In a post Wednesday on the US social media platform X, Ghalibaf listed what he described as US violations, including "persistent threats of further strikes," the reinstatement of oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran, and continued Israeli military action in Lebanon.

"Major MOU Violations by the US," he wrote. "The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don't fold."

The statement came shortly after the US military said it had completed a new round of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to Tehran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes were conducted "as an immediate response to attacks by Iran on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.





