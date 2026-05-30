Israeli officials call Netanyahu’s Litani remarks election-driven

Israeli security officials on Friday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about military activity north of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, saying the comments could endanger troops and were linked to his election campaign, according to public broadcaster KAN.

The broadcaster said anger spread within the security establishment following Netanyahu's statements, which came at a time when activities along the Lebanese front remain highly sensitive.

Citing security officials, KAN reported that revealing the operations serves no operational purpose and could provide information affecting the safety of forces deployed in the field.

The officials reportedly described the remarks as unnecessary and said they exposed troops to potential risks.

They also characterized Netanyahu's statements as part of his campaign ahead of upcoming elections.

On Thursday and Friday, Netanyahu claimed that Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River in southern Lebanon and advanced to "positions of control."

The Israeli army has not officially announced any operation beyond the Litani River.

The comments were made as there is a growing debate inside Israel about the handling of security and military affairs, with Netanyahu facing criticism from political opponents who accuse him of using security issues to bolster his political standing.

Israel has continued attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17, following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,355 victims across the country.